Newsmax Sees 'Big Surge' in Q1 Ratings, Now No. 5 Network in All of Cable

Newsmax Inc. (NYSE: NMAX) on Wednesday announced that a new Nielsen ratings report shows the Company is rising across all dayparts with audience growth and almost every single show – making Newsmax the fifth most-watched channel in all of cable.

The Nielsen first quarter 2025 report was recently released and showed Newsmax racking up significant gains in the past five years – growing audience by 690% in Total Day and 1,027% in Prime.

Newsmax is the #4 cable news channel in the U.S.

Newsmax is #2 for Engagement – length-of-tune – for all dayparts A35-64

Eight million cable viewers watched Newsmax but not Fox News in Q1

Newsmax grew 27% in Daytime and 24% in Total Day, Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2024

Prime Time was up 20%, Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2024

Newsmax beats combined audiences of Fox Business, CNBC, NewsNation in Prime and Access for Total Viewers

"Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" grew by 45%+ in Total Viewers, Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2024

"Chris Plante The Right Squad" grew by 33% in Total Viewers, Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2024

"FINNERTY" grew by 20% in Total Viewers, Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2024

"NEWSLINE" with Bianca de la Garza grew by 26% in Total Viewers, Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2024

"The Chris Salcedo Show" grew by 27% in Total Viewers, Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2024

"American Agenda" with Katrina Szish and Bob Brooks grew by 25%, Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2024

Last Friday, Newsmax reported that the Company hit a recent record with 33.6 million viewers watching the network in Q1, up 50% from the same period last year.

Additionally, in the key demo of adults 35 to 64, close to 15 million viewers tuned in, up 63% from last year.

"Newsmax is breaking records because we're covering the news and talking about the issues Americans care about," said Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Inc.

Ruddy noted rising ratings are impacting almost every aspect of the Company's business.

Newsmax now has close to 20 million social media followers across X, Facebook, Instagram, Truth Social, and more. The free Newsmax app has more than 16 million downloads and the Company is making push notifications to more than 19 million subscribers.

Last week, Newsmax Inc. successfully completed its IPO and listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "NMAX." The Company raised $300 million between its recent pre-IPO and IPO raises.

Newsmax operates the Newsmax channel, now the fourth highest-rated cable news channel, according to Nielsen, and is available on all major cable systems and OTT platforms.

Newsmax's media properties reach more than 40 million Americans regularly through the Newsmax channel, its free streaming channel Newsmax2, the Newsmax App and its streaming service Newsmax+, its website Newsmax.com, and publications like Newsmax Magazine.

Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse" and the Reuters Institute last year found that the network was one of the top 12 U.S. news brands.

Through its media outlets Newsmax champions a free press, one that provides Americans with balanced coverage, diverse viewpoints, and open debates on the issues affecting their lives.

