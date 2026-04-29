Corbett-Dillon to Newsmax: Germany 'Jealous' Over US-UK Relationship

British political strategist Thomas Corbett-Dillon told Newsmax Wednesday that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is showing signs of being "jealous" about the relationship between King Charles III and President Donald Trump.

"To the German point, they're just bitter that they're still the butt of the joke at the dinner," Corbett-Dillon told "American Agenda," referencing a joke the king told at Tuesday's state dinner.

"They're very jealous that they don't have the relationship that the United Kingdom has with the United States. No such special relationship for the Germans."

Merz on Monday criticized the United States for entering the war in Iran without a strategy, saying it was being "humiliated" by Iran.

Trump responded a day later.

By Wednesday, Merz said the relationship remained good despite the dispute, while reiterating concerns about the conflict's economic impact.

Corbett-Dillon dismissed Germany's criticism as frustration over its lack of a close relationship with Washington and touted the rapport between Charles and Trump.

He agreed that the king seemed to take a more conciliatory approach than U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer toward Trump's actions in Iran.

"Well, yes, it's looking likely. Obviously, we have quite a left-wing government in the U.K.," he said.

"But, you know, I think the king has done a great job."

Corbett-Dillon said the speech Trump delivered "was fantastic."

"I think a lot of English people are looking around and wondering why we don't have a politician that can deliver a speech about Anglo-Saxon courage. So, yes, we're all very happy with this situation," he said.

"I think the king has brought a great trip, and I think the president's very happy."

Regarding a White House post about the king giving the president a bell from a World War II submarine, the HMS Trump, Corbett-Dillon said, "I mean, that bell has got to be the greatest diplomatic gift I've ever seen."

He continued: "You know, when that army staff or a navy staff went and found the bell and realized it was gold and it said 'Trump,' they couldn't have been happier. What a great gift."

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