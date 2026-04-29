Rep. Letlow to Newsmax: Gas Prices Will Come Down

Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La., told Newsmax on Wednesday that she fully supports the Trump administration and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth as the war in Iran continues.

"I am so proud that the administration took the first step," Letlow said on "Ed Henry: The Big Take." "We know that Iran cannot have capabilities to build a nuclear weapon."

Letlow, who is running in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, said she has been polling residents and they support what Trump is doing to keep Americans safe and achieve the administration's goals before leaving Iran.

The lawmaker said the war has been a boon to Louisiana's oil economy.

"We know best how to produce oil in Louisiana," Letlow said. "We are the safest, most efficient, cleanest suppliers of oil and gas.

"I could not be prouder of how Louisiana is stepping up and making sure that we have that supply ready to go."

"It is a boost for our economy," Letlow added. "It's a boost for our workers all across the country, but especially in Louisiana.

"I'm so proud of my home state for stepping up and answering the cause."

Letlow said she expects gasoline prices to fall.

"I go back to trusting the administration, and I fully expect those prices to come down," Letlow said. "They're set globally, but we are doing our part in this country, and we're doing our part in Louisiana to have that supply ready to go."

"I would just encourage Louisianans and Americans to hang in there," Letlow added. "You're going to see those prices start to drop."

Letlow dismissed Wall Street analysts who say gas prices might come down by the summer.

"I trust the president, his administration, the secretary," Letlow said. "They are putting America first.

"They are protecting us first."

"And if that means I have to pay a little bit more at the pump for a small duration of time, I think that that most Americans are willing to take that chance," Letlow added. "But again, I think you're going to see those prices come down.

"They said this summer, then it will be the summer."

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