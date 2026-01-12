Tricia McLaughlin to Newsmax: Minnesota Lawsuit 'Legally Illiterate'

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin blasted a Minnesota lawsuit seeking to block Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, saying Monday that the legal challenge is "meritless" and "legally illiterate."

McLaughlin joined Newsmax's "Finnerty" hours after Minnesota officials sued Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in an effort to halt a federal immigration enforcement surge that intensified after last week's fatal shooting in Minneapolis.

"It's meritless. It's also legally illiterate from everything I've read," McLaughlin said.

"I don't think that this will stand in court, but we'll fight tooth and nail to do so."

The lawsuit accuses the Department of Homeland Security and ICE of overstepping state authority by dramatically expanding enforcement operations, a move federal officials say was necessary to address years of unchecked illegal immigration and criminal activity enabled by sanctuary-style policies.

McLaughlin accused state and local leaders of politicizing immigration enforcement instead of prioritizing public safety following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent.

Noem last week described the incident as an "act of domestic terrorism" carried out against ICE officers by a woman who "attempted to run them over and rammed them with her vehicle."

McLaughlin said, "It's a shame, though, in a moment of what really should be a serious moment for the country and for the state of Minnesota, they choose to politicize it and put politics ahead of public safety — though we've seen that time and time again, and I'm sure we'll continue to see it."

Under Noem and President Donald Trump, DHS remains committed to enforcing federal immigration law and protecting both communities and law enforcement officers on the ground, she said.

"Secretary Noem and President Trump will lead with seriousness," McLaughlin said.

"And we are surging our law enforcement officers on the ground so that we can continue to protect the public safety, but also our law enforcement officers who will continue to conduct operations in the area."

She pointed to recent ICE arrests in Minnesota as evidence of why enforcement operations are necessary, saying agents have taken dangerous criminals off the streets.

"A lot of your viewers may have seen the reports on who in the last five weeks we've picked up: known or suspected terrorists, multiple murderers, scores of pedophiles, child rapists, kidnappers — really vile individuals who you would not want to be your neighbor, you would not want to be on the street, regardless of your political persuasion," McLaughlin said.

