Rep. McClain to Newsmax: Odd That Minn. Protesters Focus on ICE, Not Fraud

Protesters in Minnesota targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement are misdirecting their outrage and should instead be focused on alleged fraud harming local communities, Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., told Newsmax Monday.

Appearing on "Newsline," McClain discussed ongoing demonstrations against ICE operations in Minnesota while House Republicans continue oversight efforts into what they describe as widespread government fraud.

"Chairman Comer has asked for them to come in voluntarily, but if they don't comply, he has every intention to subpoena them to come and testify," McClain said, referring to the House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky.

"I also think it's very, very odd."

Comer last week threatened subpoenas for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison to compel congressional testimony about the ongoing federal probe into social services fraud in their state. Neither has responded.

McClain questioned why demonstrators are protesting federal immigration enforcement rather than alleged fraud cases that have drawn national attention in Minneapolis and surrounding areas.

An ICE officer fatally shot a woman — 37-year-old Renee Good, a U.S. citizen — last Wednesday in south Minneapolis, leaving the city reeling and community members outraged.

There were numerous protests and vigils across the U.S. to honor Good and criticize the Trump administration's tactics.

"So everyone in Minnesota is protesting ICE, who's actually trying to keep Americans safe, right?" McClain said. "They're trying to get illegal criminals off the street.

"And you have people protesting that."

"Why wouldn't those people be protesting the fraud in Minneapolis?" she added.

ICE has faced protests in several states as the Trump administration continues to grapple with border security and immigration enforcement issues that remain politically charged ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Demonstrators often argue that ICE operations disrupt families and target immigrant communities, while supporters of the agency say its mission is essential to public safety.

McClain framed the issue as one of priorities, particularly when it comes to protecting children and taxpayers.

"If they really care about their communities and, more importantly, they care about their children," she said, "it seems kind of upside-down, doesn't it?"

The Oversight Committee has been investigating alleged misuse of federal funds in multiple states, including Minnesota, where high-profile fraud cases have involved millions of taxpayer dollars.

Comer has said witnesses and organizations tied to those cases are expected to cooperate with congressional investigators, warning that subpoenas will be issued if voluntary compliance is refused.

McClain said accountability, not activism, should be the focus.

"Congress has a responsibility to follow the money and hold people accountable," she said. "Protesting law enforcement that's doing its job while ignoring fraud that hurts families doesn't make sense."

