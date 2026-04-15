Newsmax's Van Susteren: Antisemitic Attacks at a High as Holocaust Remembered

Deadly antisemitic violence worldwide has surged to its highest level in more than three decades, according to a new report released one day ahead of Israel's Holocaust Remembrance Day, Newsmax's Greta Van Susteren reported.

"It's a shocking report," Van Susteren, who hosts "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," commented Tuesday about a new Tel Aviv University study that documents multiple fatal attacks across several countries.

The report found that 20 people were killed in four antisemitic attacks in three countries, which is "the highest number of casualties in one year for over three decades."

The report documents a rise in lethal incidents targeting Jewish communities, underscoring broader concerns about increasing antisemitism globally.

Van Susteren said the timing of the findings adds weight to the annual observance commemorating the 6 million Jews killed during the Holocaust.

"In Israel today, people stopped what they were doing. It's an annual tradition to remember the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust," she said. "Israelis driving in their cars stopped and got out for the national moment of silence. Others who were food shopping did the same. The entire country stopped to honor this day."

In Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog laid wreaths at the Holocaust museum as part of the commemoration.

Van Susteren also explained the distinction between Israel's Holocaust Remembrance Day and the international observance.

"You may be wondering, what's the difference today between the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which falls on Jan. 27 in the Hebrew calendar," she said. "Today marks the anniversary of the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising and honors the 6 million Jews killed," she said.

Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, or Yom HaShoah, follows the Hebrew calendar, while International Holocaust Remembrance Day is observed annually on Jan. 27.

She added that the January observance "remembers the day that the liberation of Auschwitz occurred."

At Auschwitz, survivors joined thousands for the annual March of the Living, now in its 38th year.

Van Susteren described the site as "haunting for the cruelty it inflicted on the innocents."

Detailing the atrocities, she said: "Let me show you a crematorium where they killed Jews in groups of 700 to 800 at a time. This is where 700 Jews would be brought in. They'd be lodged in here. About 700. They would. Then the SS would drop cyanide down in holes like this in the ceiling."

"And then after they were all killed, other prisoners would have to go in and collect their bodies and bring their bodies into this second area," she continued. "And this second area that's adjacent has the ovens of the crematorium, and they would burn them."

She added: "The women would have their heads shaved after they were killed because the Germans used their hair for such things as insulation on airplanes."

Van Susteren noted the historical contrast between the Holocaust era and the present day.

"At the time of the Holocaust, Jews did not have a country and an army to protect them. Now they do. That is the state of Israel," she said, adding that the country "since its formation in 1948, has been on high alert from its surrounding enemies."

Earlier in Washington, House Speaker Mike Johnson spoke at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, warning of growing hostility toward Jewish communities.

"Denying and distorting the truth of the Holocaust has become something, once again, that is tolerated and in some cases, even defended on college campuses," Johnson said.

"Leaders of once respectable institutions have excused hateful ideas as context."

Van Susteren noted that the United States has long supported Israel.

"Eleven minutes after the declaration of Israel as a nation in 1948, the United States President, Harry S. Truman, recognized Israel as a nation," she said.

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