Report: ICE Agent Tied to Minneapolis Shooting in Hiding

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent linked to last week's fatal shooting of Renee Good has gone into hiding, the Daily Mail reported.

A Special Response Team entered agent Jonathan Ross' five-bedroom house in Minneapolis and removed five large plastic crates, a computer tower, and a stack of picture frames, the Daily Mail reported Friday.

Agents then returned to their unmarked trucks, forming a protective perimeter around a vehicle that was driven out of the garage.

A neighbor told the Daily Mail she spotted Ross' wife of 13 years, Patrixia, pacing in the couple's driveway Wednesday afternoon. The sighting came hours after her husband opened fire on Good, 37, who authorities say tried to strike Ross with her vehicle.

Since then, the house has remained empty amid reports that the couple and their children have gone into hiding.

The Department of Homeland Security has not identified Ross as the ICE agent responsible for the shooting.

Vice President JD Vance and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said that last year the officer involved was "dragged" by a car driven by a suspect he was trying to apprehend.

Those details pointed to the June arrest of an illegal alien and convicted sex offender, Roberto Carlos Munoz, according to the Daily Mail. Court documents from Munoz's federal prosecution identified the injured ICE officer as Jonathan Ross.

Another federal lawsuit from 2021 referred to Ross as a deportation officer in Hennepin County, Minnesota, dating to 2017.

The Trump administration has defended the agent's actions as self-defense, while Democrats in Minnesota and elsewhere have accused him of murder.

Ross' father, Ed Ross, 80, defended his son's decision to shoot Good.

"She hit him," Ed Ross told the Daily Mail. "He also had an officer whose arm was in the car. He will not be charged with anything. You would never find a nicer, kinder person. He's a committed, conservative Christian, a tremendous father, a tremendous husband. I couldn't be more proud of him."

Ross, 43, served in Iraq from 2004 to 2005 with the Indiana National Guard, according to The Associated Press. He joined the Border Patrol near El Paso, Texas, in 2007 and worked there until 2015 before becoming an ICE deportation officer in Minnesota.

Court testimony showed Ross also served as a firearms instructor, a SWAT team member, and a leader with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force.