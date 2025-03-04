Sen. Britt to Newsmax: Dems Need to 'Wake Up' on Title IX

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., admonished Senate Democrats for blocking a bill aimed at Title IX protections for girls and women, telling Newsmax on Tuesday that the left needs to "wake up" on "common sense" legislation to keep men out of women's sports.

Britt joined "National Report" to react to the failure of "The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2025" to advance in the Senate on Monday after Democrats voted en bloc against it. The bill needed 60 votes to break cloture and advance to a floor vote; the vote was 51-45 against.

"Obviously, we were a little disappointed yesterday that the Senate Democrats don't understand the issue in the way that they should. They should be stepping up for the young women in their district. And they chose yesterday not to," Britt said.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., would codify President Donald Trump's executive order keeping men from playing in women's sports. The legislation would determine Title IX protections "based solely on a person's reproductive biology and genetics at birth."

Britt praised Trump for signing the executive order but added that it's not enough — it needs to be the "law of the land."

"Unfortunately, we know that a next administration, or whenever there is a Democratic administration, that that could unfold. That's why Sen. Tuberville's work is so critically important. It cements this for young women across this country," Britt said.

"This is common sense; 79% of America stands with the Republican Party on this. My Democratic colleagues need to wake up. They need to stop kowtowing to the far left. They need to realize that this is something we need to do for women. We need to remember what Title IX was about," she added.

Britt called Monday's setback "just the start" and vowed to "keep pushing."

"If my Democratic colleagues want to turn a blind eye to what the American people want, we'll keep moving it forward," Britt said. "I know Sen. Tuberville is committed to that, and I am committed to fighting alongside him and President Trump to actually get this into law so that we can make sure that this is the law of the land moving forward."

