Riley Gaines Presses Stars to Support Trans Athlete Ban

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines is pressing WNBA star Caitlin Clark and Olympic champion Simone Biles to join her in supporting a ban on trans athletes participating in women's sports.

"People who I think would be critical to this movement are, of course, people like Caitlin Clark, people like Simone Biles, which I think is definitely a stretch, but these are women who have been able to shatter glass ceilings and break barriers, who are role models to young girls across the country," Gaines told Fox News Digital.

"To have them emphatically say they [trans athletes] do not belong in women's sports would be, the issue would be solved across all levels, like yesterday, if they were willing to do this."

The Senate will vote Monday evening to restrict transgender individuals from participating in women's sports, though the bill faces hurdles as Republicans are unlikely to get the seven Democrats they need to pass it.

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, sponsored by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., defines sex as "based solely on a person's reproductive biology and genetics at birth," similar to President Donald Trump's executive order recognizing only two sexes.

It would amend Title IX to prohibit schools from allowing trans students to compete in athletic events "designated for women or girls" or else federal funding would be pulled.