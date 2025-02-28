Maine Rep. Libby to Newsmax: Not 'Backing Down' on Trans Issue

Maine state Rep. Laurel Libby told Newsmax on Thursday that she isn't "backing down" from her fight to bring fairness to girls' sports.

Libby last week posted two photos on Facebook that she says shows a Greely High School teenager who competed in a pole vault competition as a boy one year and as a girl the next, and she was censured by the Maine House of Representatives for doing so.

"Bullies are pretty predictable," Libby told "Finnerty."

"And so, as anticipated, [Maine House] Speaker Ryan Fecteau and the Democrat majority did censure me. And they have declared that I cannot vote or speak on the floor until I apologize."

"But if there's one thing that I know about bullies, is you don't back down. And so, I have no intention of backing down from this fight and will continue to speak up for Maine girls," she added.

The Trump administration last week launched a probe into Maine's transgender sports participation policy after the president threatened the state's federal funding at a meeting of governors at the White House.

"Let me be clear: If Maine wants to continue to receive federal funds from the Education Department, it has to follow Title IX," said Craig Trainor, acting assistant secretary for civil rights, in a statement. "If it wants to forgo federal funds and continue to trample the rights of its young female athletes, that, too, is its choice."

Trump signed an order earlier this month that gives federal agencies wide latitude to make sure entities that receive federal funding abide by Title IX in alignment with the Trump administration’s view, which interprets “sex” as the gender someone was assigned at birth.

The federal government could penalize organizations such as schools or athletic associations that do not comply, possibly by pulling funding such as grants to educational programs.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

