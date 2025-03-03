Senate Democrats Block Bill to Protect Women's Sports

Legislation aimed to bar transgender athletes nationwide from participating in school athletic competitions for biological females did not advance Monday night in a divided Senate as Democrats stood united against an issue that Republicans leveraged in last year's elections.

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2025 did not gain the 60 supporters needed to break cloture and advance to a floor vote after a 51-45 party-line vote. Republican Sens. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming and Democrat Sens. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Peter Welch of Vermont did not vote.

A companion bill, sponsored by Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., passed the House last month by a 218-206 margin, with two Democrats supporting it.

The Senate bill., sponsored by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., sought to determine Title IX protections "based solely on a person's reproductive biology and genetics at birth."

President Donald Trump signed executive orders on Inauguration Day and last month giving federal agencies wide latitude to ensure entities that receive federal funding abide by Title IX in alignment with the definitions that "sex" shall refer to an individual's "immutable biological classification" as either male or female and that it is not a synonym for and does not include the concept of "gender identity."

Republicans in Congress have set their sights on enshrining that policy into law by amending Title IX, the landmark 1972 legislation that protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.

"Around the country we have seen men — biological men who identify as women — take up spaces and medals in athletics meant for actual women," said Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., adding, "This is a matter of fairness and equality."

Democrats slammed the bill as a distraction from more pressing issues and a federal overreach into local school decisions.

"What Republicans are doing today is inventing a problem to stir up a culture war and divide people against each other," Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said in a floor speech.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., said, "This is a decision for sports leagues to thoughtfully craft policy that actually takes seriously what is best for all players, not blanket mandates that will undoubtedly have unintended consequences for the safety of all students."

Still, Republicans nationwide appear determined to press the issue. During his presidential campaign, Trump found that the topic resonated beyond the usual party lines. More than half the voters surveyed by AP VoteCast said support for transgender rights in government and society has gone too far.

Following Trump's executive order, the NCAA changed its participation policy for transgender athletes to limit competition in women's sports to those who are biologically female.

In Minnesota on Monday, the state House braced for a similar debate on a GOP-backed bill that would apply to primary and secondary schools. Ahead of the debate, several dozen supporters rallied on the steps of the state Capitol in St. Paul, framing the bill as protection for opportunities and safety for girls in sports, and ensuring that they have a level playing field.