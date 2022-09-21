Rep. Gonzales to Newsmax: 'Democrats Have Failed America'

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that "Democrats have failed America" in regard to the southern border.

Gonzales said on "National Report" that "Democrats have failed America, and it's time we vote the bums out, and it's time to give the Republican Party an opportunity to secure this border."

Gonzales said: "You're going to see House Republicans roll out this commitment to America on Friday that highlights our plan. You know, [California Republican House Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy has visited Eagle Pass and El Paso before. [Louisiana Republican House Minority Whip] Steve Scalise has visited [the Rio Grande Valley] before. I've hosted 74 members of Congress at the border.

"The Republicans, we know this topic very well. It's time that we start putting laws in place that stopped this because right now there's no end in sight."

Gonzales added: "I live in Bexar County, I live in San Antonio, and … we had our firefighters operating this migrant center. It's just one thing after another. This is what an America-last agenda looks like and we have to stop this … and it starts in the House and starts with the Republican Party."