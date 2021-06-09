Rep. Tony Gonzales to Newsmax: Harris' 'Grand Gesture' Remark 'Disrespectful'

Vice President Kamala Harris' contention it is more important to root out the causes of the migration surge rather than making a "grand gesture" by visiting the border is "disrespectful" to people who live there, Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"It's disrespectful to the people that live and work along the border that are having to deal with this crisis every single day," Gonzalez, whose district encompasses 820 miles of border land, told "Wake Up America."

"For the record, it's not just Republicans. It's everybody. It's Republicans, Democrats, people that didn't vote at all. Everybody has been sucked up into this chaos."

Harris made the "grand gesture" comment while still in Guatemala on Monday, drawing ire from Republicans who say that because Biden named her in March as his chief emissary to the Northern Triangle of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador to handle the migration situation, that makes her the "border czar."

"No member of Congress has been on the border more than I have," Gonzales told Newsmax. "I've hosted 25 members, and I've never gotten any word from the vice president or anyone from the administration that wants to take any interest in what is happening."

Gonzales added, while talking with judges in the 29 counties in his district, he has found them asking for one thing in particular: "body bags."

"They go, 'we need more body bags,'' Gonzales said, adding they said, "'migrants are dying at record numbers, and we don't have body bags to handle the situation.'"

"That's what is happening on the ground and for Vice President Harris to make comments like she has is just plain disrespectful," he added.

Harris' comments also highlight that the Biden administration has "no interest in solving this border crisis," Gonzales continued.

"I think it highlights that Congress needs to lead again," he said. "Congress needs to come together and find a way to solve this issue because folks are tired of it."

It is also unfair for border communities and their law enforcement to have to deal daily with the migrant surge, the congressman commented.

"It's unfair to everybody," Gonzales said. "It's unfair to the law enforcement [officers] that are having to deal with it every day, Border Patrol, sheriffs in particular. It's unfair to the citizens that are seeing these numbers, record numbers of migrants, and it's unfair to the migrant.

"This is the worst crisis we've had since 2000."

