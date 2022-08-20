Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Biden Admin Slow to React to China's US Land Grab

The Biden administration has been slow to react to China's land grab of U.S. properties, which requires a high level of scrutiny to protect America against countries that engage in adversarial activities, said Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa.

"We do have a level of scrutiny on foreign purchases, particularly on countries that are engaged in terrorist activities and such. The Committee on Foreign Investments has overview; the Treasury Department has the weighted decision-making; and very unfortunately, there have been purchases made by the People's Republic of China and other Chinese firms that the Department of Defense, the intelligence agencies, recommended and know that the purchase not being made and yet it was overridden by the Treasury," Meuser said on Newsmax's "America Right Now."

"Now this division, the Committee on Foreign Investment, was reformed in 2018. But you know what? Under the circumstances, with all this purchasing that China is attempting to make, it's probably due for new reforms."

China owns over 191,000 acres of U.S. lands, according to the Department of Agriculture, and Chinese company Fufeng Group recently acquired 300 acres in North Dakota for $2.6 million.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and other government officials have raised concerns over the sale as the land is only about 12 miles from Grand Forks Air Force Base, which houses important military-drone technology.

The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission in May said the Fufeng Group has ties to the Chinese government.

"It's very surprising because they do have restrictions in North Dakota," Meuser told Newsmax.

"But they are buying acres near military bases, both in Texas and in North Dakota and other states. As a matter of fact, my colleague, Rep. Tony Gonzalez, recommended a 'no' to turn down the purchase of acreage in Texas near a military base; and it was actually overwritten. This was just in the last year. So, look, we need a higher level of scrutiny; and we're not alone. China is engaged in this sort of activity in the U.K. and other countries as well."

Meuser said the U.S. needs to look after America first and "it will if Republicans are put in charge of the House."

