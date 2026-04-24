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Tags: tommy pigott | iran | nuclear talks | diplomacy | trump | ceasefire

Pigott to Newsmax: Trump Won't Rush Into Weak Iran Deal

By    |   Friday, 24 April 2026 11:06 AM EDT

State Department principal deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott said Friday on Newsmax that President Donald Trump will not be pressured into striking a rushed or weak nuclear deal with Iran.

Appearing amid rising tensions and increased U.S. military and economic pressure on Tehran, Pigott stressed that the administration is focused on securing a strong, lasting agreement — not a quick headline.

"As the president described yesterday, he is not going to be rushed into an Obama nuclear deal," Pigott told "National Report." "He's going to make a good deal for the American people and see the conditions established that make sure that this threat … ceases to be a threat."

Pigott said Trump has been consistent since the start of his administration in defining the core objective: preventing Iran from ever obtaining nuclear weapons.

"This is a president that has been very clear on the objectives, fundamental of which is that Iran … cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon," he said.

Pigott added that the administration has already pursued diplomatic openings, but Iran has repeatedly declined to accept terms that meet U.S. standards.

"He wanted to see a deal before Operation Midnight Hammer. We saw Operation Midnight Hammer," said Pigott.

"The door was open again for a deal. The Iranian regime refused a deal," he said.

Despite that, Pigott emphasized the U.S. remains open to negotiations — so long as they align with Trump's conditions.

"Yet, the door remains open for a deal that satisfies the objectives that the president has laid out," he said.

Pigott also pointed to mounting economic pressure as a key factor strengthening the U.S. position in any future talks.

"We are seeing Operation Economic Fury … denying the regime hundreds of millions of dollars a day," he said. "A maximum pressure campaign that has been meant to deny the Iranian regime the revenue they need to conduct those malign activities."

Responding to critics demanding faster results, Pigott rejected the premise that urgency should override outcomes.

"What we are seeing right now is a president that is addressing a threat that has existed for decades," he said.

Pigott concluded by reiterating that patience is essential to avoiding the kind of flawed agreements seen in the past.

"The president [is] making sure we are not going to be rushed into a bad deal for the American people," he said.

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Nicole Weatherholtz

Nicole Weatherholtz, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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State Department principal deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott said Friday on Newsmax that President Donald Trump will not be pressured into striking a rushed or weak nuclear deal with Iran.
tommy pigott, iran, nuclear talks, diplomacy, trump, ceasefire
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2026-06-24
Friday, 24 April 2026 11:06 AM
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