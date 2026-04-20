Trump: Iran Deal Will Be 'Far Better' Than Obama Pact

President Donald Trump vowed to secure a deal with Iran that "the entire world will be proud of" despite "weak and pathetic Democrats" trying to undermine the process.

In a pair of Truth Social posts Monday afternoon, Trump sharply contrasted his negotiations with what he described as the failed Obama-Biden nuclear agreement, arguing that any deal reached under his leadership will deliver lasting peace and security.

"The DEAL that we are making with Iran will be FAR BETTER than the JCPOA," Trump wrote, referring to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal negotiated under former President Barack Obama.

He called that agreement "one of the worst deals ever made" and warned it put the U.S. and its allies at risk.

Trump has long criticized the Obama-era Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which limited Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, calling it overly generous to Tehran and flawed in preventing long-term nuclear ambitions.

The president emphasized that his administration's goal is simple and nonnegotiable: ensuring Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon.

He argued that his approach — combining economic pressure, military strength, and diplomacy — will ultimately produce a stronger and more secure outcome.

"If a Deal happens under 'TRUMP,' it will guarantee Peace, Security, and Safety, not only for Israel and the Middle East, but for Europe, America, and everywhere else," Trump wrote.

"It will be something that the entire World will be proud of, instead of the years of Embarrassment and Humiliation that we have been forced to suffer due to incompetent and cowardly leadership!"

Trump also blasted "Weak and Pathetic Democrats, TRAITORS ALL" for what he described as efforts to weaken the U.S. negotiating position, accusing them of playing politics during a critical national security moment.

"The Democrats are doing everything possible to hurt the very strong position we are in," Trump wrote in a separate post, adding that he will not be rushed into a deal that falls short of U.S. interests.

The president also rejected claims that he is under pressure to end the conflict quickly, insisting that time is on America’s side and that patience will yield a better agreement.

"I am under no pressure whatsoever, although, it will all happen, relatively quickly!" he wrote. "Time is not my adversary, the only thing that matters is that we finally, after 47 years, straighten out the MESS that other Presidents let happen because they didn’t have the Courage or Foresight to do what had to be done with respect to Iran."

The comments come as tensions with Iran remain high following recent military actions in the Strait of Hormuz and ceasefire negotiations.

Pakistan moved ahead Monday with preparations for a new round of talks between the U.S. and Iran days before a tenuous ceasefire is set to expire, even as renewed conflict in the Strait of Hormuz raised questions about whether the meeting would take place.

U.S. negotiators were preparing for another round of talks in Islamabad, to be led by Vice President JD Vance, envoy Steve Witkoff, and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

Iran said it had yet to decide whether to attend the new round of negotiations.

Despite the challenges, Trump expressed confidence that his administration is executing a carefully calibrated strategy that will succeed.

"We're in it, and it will be done RIGHT," he said, framing the effort as a long-overdue correction to what he described as decades of weak leadership on Iran.

The Associated Press and AFP contributed to this report.