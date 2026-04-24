Jimbo Covert to Newsmax: NFL Draft Surprises, Mendoza Draw Buzz

Surprise picks are always part of the NFL draft, and this year was no exception, with unexpected selections and rising prospects such as quarterback Fernando Mendoza grabbing attention, former Chicago Bears great Jimbo Covert told Newsmax on Friday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "National Report" the morning after the draft's first round, Pro Football Hall of Famer Covert said draft-night unpredictability is simply part of the process as teams adjust on the fly.

"You saw some of that, and you also saw some guys that were waiting around ... thinking they were going to be first-rounders and not have to wait to day two," Covert said, noting that several selections drew audible reactions from fans.

Among the surprises were players taken earlier than expected and others slipping out of the first round altogether — a reminder, Covert said, that team needs and evolving draft boards often override public projections.

"What happens is they've got someone on the board that they want, and then someone else picks the guy they want, and then they have to go somewhere else," he explained. "A lot of times they look at best athlete available."

The shifting landscape has also put a spotlight on emerging talents such as Mendoza, who was selected No. 1 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Covert said top prospects such as Mendoza can make an immediate impact but cautioned that development takes time, especially at quarterback.

"He's a great player ... I think he's a franchise maker if he can stay healthy," Covert said of Mendoza, pointing to his toughness and development at the collegiate level.

"But rookie quarterbacks ... don't really flourish. They have to learn the system."

Across the league, teams are balancing long-term development with immediate roster needs, particularly on defense, where Covert said teams are expected to focus in later rounds.

"I think the Bears are really going to look for some defensive help," he said, citing the team's need for pass rushers and interior linemen after allowing too many points last season.

The early rounds have already highlighted how quickly draft strategies can shift, with teams reacting to each pick and adjusting priorities in real time.

Analysts say that dynamic often leads to the kind of "shockers" that define draft headlines.

Beyond the field, Covert used his appearance to promote awareness of ALS research, a cause close to his heart following the recent death of former teammate Steve McMichael.

As the draft heads into its later rounds, Covert predicted more surprises ahead — a hallmark of the NFL's biggest offseason event.

"We'll see what day two has in store," he said. "But I'm sure there'll be some more surprises."

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