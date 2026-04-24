Rep. Griffith to Newsmax: Court Likely to Block Va. Redistricting Referendum

Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., told Newsmax on Friday he feels "fairly comfortable" that Virginia's Supreme Court will deny a Democrat-led referendum passed by voters that allows congressional redistricting.

Appearing on "Wake Up America" with co-hosts Sharla McBride and Marc Lotter, Griffith sharply criticized the controversial measure, which he says would effectively eliminate nearly all Republican congressional districts in Virginia.

"If they do what's right and follow the letter of the Virginia Constitution, they will overturn this election," Griffith said, expressing confidence the court will reject the referendum after hearing arguments.

The legal battle follows a lower court ruling that blocked the referendum, citing concerns that the ballot language was misleading and unconstitutional.

State officials have since appealed, setting up a high-stakes decision for the Virginia Supreme Court.

Griffith argued the referendum undermines a previously adopted system designed to produce fair congressional maps.

He warned that the new plan would skew representation dramatically, leaving just one Republican district in the state.

"One Republican can't offset 10 very liberal, anti-Trump, and frankly anti-American way Democrats," Griffith said, emphasizing the broader implications for governance and policy.

At the heart of the dispute is the integrity of the ballot itself.

Griffith and other critics say the referendum question confused voters, particularly with its use of the word "fair," which they argue misled many into believing they were preserving existing maps rather than replacing them.

"We have five really great arguments … and the court ought to rule that the question was not valid, and the process was not valid," Griffith said.

The narrow margin of the vote — roughly a three-point difference — further raises concerns, he added, noting that many constituents have since said they believe they voted incorrectly due to the confusing language.

"It's unfair to the people. Forget about the five congressmen in Virginia. It's about fairness to the people we serve," Griffith said.

Republicans have also pointed to broader trends in other Democrat-controlled states, arguing that partisan redistricting has long favored Democrats despite accusations of gerrymandering against Republicans.

Griffith accused Democrats of prioritizing political power over fair representation.

"They just care about power in Washington," he said. "That's unfortunate."

Virginia Democrat Attorney General Jim Jones has also raised concerns about overturning a statewide vote, citing the importance of election integrity and finality.

Still, critics argue that when ballot language is misleading, courts have a duty to intervene.

As the case heads to the state's highest court, the outcome could have significant consequences not only for Virginia's congressional delegation but also for the broader national debate over redistricting and election fairness.

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