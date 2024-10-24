Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Wisconsin Unions, Young Voters Oppose Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris and Democrats should be nervous about two segments of the voting population in the battleground state of Wisconsin — union workers and young people — Rep. Tom Tiffany told Newsmax on Thursday.

"I think there are two things, if I'm [with the] Democrats, that will keep me awake at night," the Wisconsin Republican, who is seeking reelection, said on "Wake Up America."

The union workers, after the Teamsters refused to endorse either Harris or former President Donald Trump, still aren't "buying Kamala Harris" in the way they bought "Joe Biden, average Joe from Scranton," said Tiffany.

Further, voters ages 18-24, which are a key part of Harris' voting base, are saying they will vote for Trump, he added.

"I think it's striking the number that are coming into our county headquarters across the Badger State who are going to vote for Donald Trump," Tiffany said. "I think it bodes well for us."

Tiffany said he's also optimistic about his own reelection bid.

"I'm in one of those classic Trump districts that was held by a Democrat, Dave Obey, for 40 years until Sean Duffy took it away in 2020," he said. "I will probably get over 60% of the vote because these voters, oftentimes working-class voters, small towns, they have said the Democrats have left me. I only have one home now, and that is with the Republican Party, not unlike Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, and many others."

Harris was in Wisconsin earlier this month, where she campaigned with former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney.

"I think it shows deep concern by the Harris campaign where they're going and bringing out the Cheneys," Tiffany said. "She talks about the Cheneys regularly. I mean, these were the people that were the most hated by the left just a decade ago. They're the warmongers, and now they're trotting them out. I think it actually may be confusing some Democrats."

Tiffany also discussed a House Judiciary Committee field hearing being held Thursday to hear testimony about the border crisis and said his constituents are deeply concerned about illegal immigration, even in northern Wisconsin.

"We've had a truck driver killed. He has three children who no longer have a father as a result of a repeat offense," said Tiffany. "Two children were stabbed to death in a little community of 2,000 people in my district in northern Wisconsin. We're seeing these types of things across our state."

The Biden-Harris administration could shut down the border now if it wanted to, but "they've chosen not to, including in the middle of a heated campaign," Tiffany said.

Harris has recently tried to place blame on Republicans for voting down border legislation, but Tiffany pointed out that a bill wasn't necessary to open the border, as Harris' administration did it with dozens of executive actions at the start of its term in the White House.

"The one place I will disagree with President Trump a little bit is where he says it's incompetence," said Tiffany. "That is not correct. With the Biden-Harris administration, this is deliberate. This is what they want to do to America. Kamala Harris isn't even reversing course when she could. ... This is on her watch, and the American people know it. She wants them here, and she wants them to vote Democrat for her."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com