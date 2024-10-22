Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Teamsters Put First Crack in 'Blue Wall'

Vice President Kamala Harris' "blue wall" may be crumbling and the first crack appeared last month, Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

During an appearance on "American Agenda," Tiffany said: "I think this came to light a month ago. And what I think was one of the most significant moments of this campaign is when the Teamsters chose not to endorse Kamala Harris.

"That was just the tip of the iceberg with working-class people. That was the metaphor for working-class people who always kind of stuck with average Joe from Scranton, but they don't see anything in common with Vice President Harris.

"I think that was the first real crack in the wall because Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, you've got lots of those blue-collar voters, including union voters, that are going to vote for President Trump."

The Teamsters union, for the first time in nearly three decades, declined to endorse a candidate for president after internal polling showed most members supported former President Donald Trump over Harris.

Tiffany said Trump also has support from other demographics.

Tiffany said: "I'm hearing across Wisconsin from county party headquarters, young people 18 to 24 are coming out for Trump.

"They see what has happened in the last four years. And they're like, We may not be Republicans, but man, we don't like what's going on under Biden and Harris. We think we have a real opportunity with those voters that are just starting out. Maybe their first election."

