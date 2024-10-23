Quinnipiac Poll: Trump, Harris Tied in Wisconsin

Former President Donald Trump saw his slim lead in the battleground state of Wisconsin over Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris slip away, and the candidates are now tied, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

The survey of 1,108 likely voters in Wisconsin conducted Oct. 17-21 showed the candidates tied with 48% each in a race that includes other candidates, with the same result in a head-to-head matchup. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.

In Quinnipiac’s poll released Oct. 9, Trump led 48%-46% with other candidates included and 49%-47% in a head-to-head matchup.

In the latest poll, Harris was favored by women by a 57%-39% margin and Trump was favored by men by a 59%-38% margin.

"It's the battle of the sexes ,and it's no game," Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy said. "There is a glaring gap in … Wisconsin between the number of women supporting Harris and the number of men supporting Trump. On Nov. 5, it will all come down to who shows up."