Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Administration Playing With Border Numbers

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will cite inaccurate southern border migrant numbers when he testifies before Congress on Wednesday, Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., told Newsmax.

Mayorkas is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee about immigration and border security.

"The numbers [of migrants entering the country] continue to be a record month after month when you compare over the last few administrations, but what they're doing is they're changing them," Tiffany, a member of the House panel, said on Tuesday's "Wake Up America."

"They're allowing people in via something called 'immigration parole,' and so they're not counting that, the parole people coming in illegally, they're not counting that against people that are coming in illegally as we have seen over the last couple of years."

Tiffany told co-hosts Rob Finnerty and Alison Maloni that he had a good idea of what Mayorkas would tell the lawmakers.

"He's going to say, 'We've got the border secured.' He's going to say that the numbers are going down. It's important for us, as Republicans on the Judiciary Committee, to give the American people context," Tiffany said.

"They're now using parole and other ways to get people into the United States. That is what is showing ostensibly the numbers that are going down, but they're really not. It is still a crisis at the southern border."

Tiffany said "it's important to tie Secretary Mayorkas to what has happened at the border.

He's the brains behind this. He is the person that's been the leading advocate and he's been that way for a long time. He is an open borders advocate."

"One of the things that I'm going to get at is in regards to fentanyl. It's a direct result … that fentanyl deaths are going up because of the open border. That is what is driving all this fentanyl, or a significant amount of it, to come into America and they're poisoning people at a record pace.

"[It's the] No. 1 killer of young people in America, and that lies right at the doorstep of Alejandro Mayorkas."

Tiffany said he's "stunned" Democrats refuse to do anything about the fentanyl issue.

"As we heard from law enforcement, they've said a big part of the reason so much more fentanyl is coming into America is because of open borders," Tiffany said. "Yet they won't do something about the one thing that could help cure the problem."

