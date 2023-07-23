×
Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Mayorkas 'Derelict in His Duties'

By    |   Sunday, 23 July 2023 02:34 PM EDT

The House Homeland Security Committee is taking a methodical approach to the issues with the nation's southern border, including drugs, cartels, and illegal immigration, and over the next weeks and months will lay out its case about why Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been "derelict in his duties," Rep. Anthony D'Esposito said Sunday.

"This week, I'm going to be introducing the Protect Americans from Fentanyl Trafficking Act, which makes fentanyl a permanent Schedule One substance," the New York Republican and former New York Police Department detective said on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda."

But still, the border remains a threat, and witnesses testifying before the Homeland Security committee last week exposed what they've seen going on, said D'Esposito.

Instead of focusing on the issues at hand, there were Democrats "poking fun" at the hearing, saying it was "theatrics" and a waste of time to hold the hearing, "and claiming not China, not the Southern border, not anything else that we're dealing with in this world, but climate change, is the biggest threat to this nation," he added.

Meanwhile, D'Esposito said he believes there to be an "eerily similar similarity between the southern border and many Democrat-controlled states," after he was asked what can be done to keep the use of fentanyl and other dangerous drugs to spread into even more locations in the United States.

"At the border, Secretary Mayorkas doesn't have operational control, and in these blue cities, they don't have control of the streets," he said. "It's quite clear that criminals have taken over. Criminals have become more important than law-abiding citizens.

"The very handcuffs that were in the gun belts of men and women keeping these communities safe and standing that line between good and evil, those very handcuffs have been taken out of their gun belts and used on them instead of being able to be utilized against criminals."

The House Homeland Security Committee is taking a methodical approach to the issues with the nation's southern border, including drugs, cartels, and illegal immigration.
