Florida AG Moody to Newsmax: Mayorkas a Threat to This Country

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas is "purposefully destroying the security of our homeland in direct opposition and contrary to the title he's been given by the taxpayers," says Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

"What our litigation uncovered is they were unlawfully rolling out these programs to mass release people into the United States. Just this week, a judge having found they were violating the law and telling them you cannot do that, they then go and do the same thing and call it something else," Moody told Newsmax's "National Report" on Friday.

"This has been a devious manipulation and plan all along. He is purposefully destroying the security of our homeland in direct opposition and contrary to the title he's been given by the taxpayers. It has to stop."

Mayorkas' speech last year at the National Action Network warning that the "greatest terrorism-related threat that we face in the homeland is a threat of domestic violent extremism" should concern all Americans, says Moody.

"Look at the backdrop of this agency on which he is purportedly leading," she told Newsmax.

"It was created in response to 9/11. The Department of Homeland Security was reacting to foreign nationals coming into our country unknowingly and taking American lives. To better facilitate communication and our laws, we established the Department of Homeland Security and trusted those that led it to focus on those issues.

"Now, we have a head who has started breaking down any semblance of security to ensure nationals seeking to do us harm are not flooding into our country; he has completely broken down the security structure and, at the same time, now makes statements that his purpose and his mission and his greatest agenda is to go after American citizens. The American public should be shocked, Congress should take note of that and stand up … and begin immediately to take him out of that role. In no way should they be listening to anything he recommends or says, and I believe that statement shows that he himself is a threat to this country."

