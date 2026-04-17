Rep. John Rose to Newsmax: Bernie Sanders' Iran War Comments 'Border on Antisemitic'

Sen. Bernie Sanders' comments on the Iran war "border on being antisemitic," Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Friday.

Appearing on "Wake Up America Early" with host Alex Kraemer, Rose criticized Sanders' remarks opposing U.S. support for Israel and military action tied to Iran, arguing the Vermont independent senator is mischaracterizing the conflict.

"As I listen to Sen. Sanders' comments, I think they border on being antisemitic," Rose said. "This is not about Israel, and Israel is not somehow driving the ship.

"The president has taken us down this road of action toward Iran to stop them from getting nuclear weapons and the capacity to deliver them to our country."

Sanders had argued earlier in the week that Americans "do not want us to continue spending billions" supporting what he called the "illegal, horrific, and expansionist war policies" of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

But Rose pushed back, framing the issue as one of U.S. national security rather than foreign policy alignment.

"This is about protecting America … and protecting the rest of the world," Rose said, adding that previous administrations had failed to stop Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Rose credited President Donald Trump with showing "leadership" by confronting Iran after what he described as years of weak policies from both Democrat and Republican predecessors.

According to Rose, Trump made repeated attempts to negotiate with Tehran before taking action.

"He tried desperately to negotiate … but they refused to negotiate in good faith," Rose said.

The comments come as Congress remains divided over U.S. involvement in the escalating Iran conflict.

The House this week narrowly rejected a war powers resolution aimed at limiting the president's authority, with the measure failing by just one vote — a sign of growing tension even within party lines.

Rose also addressed the ongoing political battles in Washington, including a protracted government shutdown and disputes over funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

He accused Senate Democrats of obstructing funding efforts and prioritizing policies that, he said, put Americans at risk.

"Democrats in the Senate, led by, you know, Leader [Chuck] Schumer, are determined to defund the police," Rose said, arguing they are placing "the safety and security of Americans behind protecting criminal illegal aliens."

The Tennessee Republican further pointed to what he described as a broader accountability issue in Congress, referencing former California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell amid reports of alleged misconduct.

"It's good to see him being held accountable," Rose said, suggesting Democrats had previously shielded Swalwell for political reasons.

As debate over Iran intensifies and domestic political divisions deepen, Rose's remarks underscore the stark partisan divide shaping both foreign policy and internal governance in Washington.

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