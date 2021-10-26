Rep. Tom McClintock to Newsmax: Garland 'Lying' or 'Out of Touch' on Virginia Rape

Attorney General Merrick Garland was "either lying or is completely out of touch with reality" when he claimed during testimony he did not know about the case of a Virginia teen who was raped in a school bathroom, Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., told Newsmax.

"That case has been a major news story across the country for many weeks, and it is fundamental to his order calling for the FBI to start watching parents at school board meetings," McClintock told Tuesday's "National Report."

In a memo earlier this month, Garland wrote, "threats against public servants are not only illegal, but they also run counter to our nation's core values" and the Justice Department "takes these incidents seriously and is committed to using its authority and resources to discourage these threats, identify them when they occur, and prosecute them when appropriate."

Merrick's memo came after the National School Boards Association's board of directors sent a letter in September to President Joe Biden that asked the DOJ to investigate acts of domestic terrorism at local school board meetings.

Last week, however, the board apologized and said it regrets sending the letter.

"He admitted that the only evidence that he had to issue that order was provided to him by the School Boards Association, which, by the way, has now rescinded and repudiated that letter," McClintock said. "So he's out there all by himself, claiming complete ignorance of the subject, relying only on this letter from the leftist staff at the School Boards Association that was repudiated by the association itself, and he still hasn't rescinded that order.

"That just speaks volumes about the sheer incompetence or duplicity of the attorney general's office."

Garland's order, though, has a "chilling effect on free speech" but has not been rescinded, even though the association has pulled back on its letter.

"It's mind-boggling to me that we would have reached this stage where the Department of Justice is treating concerned citizens as if they were terrorists," he said.

Meanwhile, McClintock commented about President Joe Biden and a joke he made this week about not taking many questions from the press during his appearances.

"What he said was no secret; everybody knows it," the congressman said. "He cannot answer for his policies so he simply doesn't take any questions.

"Frankly, I don't think they need to ask him a lot of questions. They know that his policies are producing results that are destroying our country and destroying the quality of life that Americans once took for granted."

