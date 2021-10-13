Mainstream Media Ignore School Cover-Up of Transgender Rape Case

The evening news broadcasts on all three major commercial networks failed to report on the Loudoun County Public School Board's alleged cover-up of a 14-year-old girl being raped by a boy in a skirt to pass a transgender bathroom policy, the Media Research Center said Wednesday.

The Daily Wire reported Tuesday that the alleged victim's father became the poster child for what the National School Boards Association has suggested could be a form of "domestic terrorism" after he was arrested at a Loudoun County, Virginia, school board meeting in June.

Neither ABC's World News Tonight, the CBS Evening News, nor the NBC Nightly News, however, reported on the alleged cover-up of the rape Tuesday night following The Daily Wire's bombshell story.

"SHAME. How can one call itself a news organization when it blacks out coverage of a story like this, which has such broad impact on the safety of our children and education? And they wonder why ratings and trust of the media continue to tank," tweeted Brent Bozell, founder and president of Media Research Center.

The networks' news shows did spend time criticizing Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, for signing an executive order banning vaccine mandates.

Smith told The Daily Wire that a boy, allegedly wearing a skirt, entered a girls' bathroom at Stone Bridge High School on May 28 and sexually assaulted Smith's ninth-grade daughter.

On June 22, Smith was arrested at a school board meeting that ultimately was deemed to be an "unlawful assembly" after many attendees vocally opposed a policy on transgender students.

Juvenile records are sealed, but Scott's attorney told The Daily Wire that a boy was charged with two counts of forcible sodomy, one count of anal sodomy, and one count of forcible fellatio, related to an incident that day at that school.

"If someone would have sat and listened for 30 seconds to what Scott had to say, they would have been mortified and heartbroken," Smith's attorney, Elizabeth Lancaster, told The Daily Wire.

Just minutes before Smith's arrest at the school board meeting, Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler lectured attendees that concerns about the transgender policy were misplaced because the school system had no record of any assault occurring in any school bathroom, The Daily Wire said.

When a female left-wing community activist told Smith she did not believe his daughter, the father said he became incensed and had a heated exchange of words with the woman.

When a police officer — who was there to keep the peace — pulled on his arm, Smith yanked it away. That quickly resulted in Smith being hit in the face, handcuffed, and dragged across the floor, with his pants pulled down.

Images of the incident were splashed on televisions, newspapers, and social media.

Buta Biberaj, who, as the county's progressive, top-elected prosecutor would have known about the case involving Smith's daughter, appeared in court to personally prosecute Smith for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.