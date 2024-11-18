Rep.-Elect Barrett to Newsmax: Every Community a Border Community

Every community in America, "regardless of distance from our border, is now a border community," said Rep.-elect Tom Barrett, R-Mich., Monday on Newsmax.

"You know, we're far from the southern border. We are a northern border state. But every single community in America, regardless of distance from our border, is now a border community. It's now a border state," Barrett told "National Report."

"Fentanyl remains the leading cause of death of Americans my age [43]. Throughout our country, throughout my district. It is one of the foremost issues that people talk about, that they care the most about right now.

"And I think it is the most acute problem our country is facing, that Congress and the president have the most direct impact on.

"Obviously, we've got issues with cost of living and affordability, and that's going to take a substantial amount of effort to get our arms around and to put the country back on the right track, but we can take very direct steps to securing our border in conjunction with President [-elect Donald] Trump, as he assumes office again here very quickly."

Congress, he added, "should stand ready."

"I'm willing to do that. I know my colleagues in the Republican conference are willing to do that, to finally secure our border for every single American that's been victimized or had issues regarding a wide-open border."

Trump on Monday said he will declare a national emergency and use the military to execute his mass deportation plans.

Conservative activist Tom Fitton said earlier this month on social media that "reports are incoming" that Trump is "prepared to declare a national emergency and will use military assets to reverse the Biden invasion through a mass deportation program."

Trump reposted Fitton's post Monday with the comment, "TRUE."

