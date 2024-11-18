Trump Confirms He'll Use Military for Mass Deportation

President-elect Donald Trump confirmed speculation that his administration will declare the mass-migration border invasion a national emergency and "use military assets" to carry out his vowed "largest deportation force" in world history.

The confirmation came from a Monday morning Truth Social post from Trump's account, calling a tweet from Judicial Watch's Tom Fitton speculating on those moves "true."

"GOOD NEWS: Reports are the incoming @RealDonaldTrump administration prepared to declare a national emergency and will use military assets to reverse the Biden invasion through a mass deportation program," Fitton wrote in the Truth Social post Trump replied to with confirmation.

Trump made border security and legal immigration top priorities in his third presidential election campaign, repeatedly vowing the "largest deportation force" in world history. There had been concerns from the left the military was going to be used domestically, but Trump said on the campaign trail that border security is national security.

Denouncing the "emptying of prisons" from Latin America for migration to the U.S., Trump also spoken out against migrants jeopardizing the safety of American citizens, saying the unvetted criminals would be the first sent back to their countries of origin.

Trump has announced border hawk Tom Homan as his border czar, and South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem as his nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security.