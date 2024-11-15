Bishops Urge 'Fair and Humane' Treatment of Migrants

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) asked the government to provide "fair and humane treatment" for migrants while reforming the immigration system.

The USCCB issued its statement Thursday, nine days after President-elect Donald Trump won reelection after campaigning on ending the migrant crisis seen under President Joe Biden and securing the southern border.

Trump, who will return to office Jan. 20, named former acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan to serve as "border czar." Homan is expected to enforce Trump's campaign pledge to launch the largest deportation operation in the country's history.

The USCCB said it hoped for meaningful immigration reform.

"Together, we must speak out on behalf of the 'huddled masses yearning to breathe free' and ask our government to provide fair and humane treatment for our beloved immigrant brothers and sisters," read the statement. "It is our hope, and our prayer, that all of us can work together to support a meaningful reform of our current immigration system."

Signing the statement were: USCCB President Archbishop Timothy Broglio, of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA; USCCB Committee on Migration Chairman Bishop Mark J. Seitz, of El Paso, Texas; and Catholic Legal Immigration Network Chairman Bishop Jaime Soto, of Sacramento, California.

The bishops called for an immigration policy that creates a pathway to citizenship for illegal migrants who have been in the U.S. for many years.

"Our country deserves an immigration system that offers fair and generous pathways to full citizenship for immigrants living and working for many years within our borders," the bishops wrote. "We need a system that provides permanent relief for childhood arrivals, helps families stay together, and welcomes refugees."

The bishops also called for policies that assure a safe and secure border.

"We hope that our country can develop an effective asylum system for those fleeing persecution and an immigration system that keeps our borders safe and secure," they wrote, "With enforcement policies that focus on those who present risks and dangers to society, particularly efforts to reduce gang activity, stem the flow of drugs, and end human trafficking."

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, last week said the Holy See supports a comprehensive and "wise policy toward migrants so that it does not go to these extremes."