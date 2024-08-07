Rep. Bergman to Newsmax: Walz Should Be Honest About Military Service

Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., told Newsmax Wednesday he plans to investigate whether Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democrat vice presidential nominee, has been honest about his service in the National Guard.

Walz was accused of quitting the National Guard right when his unit was scheduled to deploy to Iraq, according to people he served with. Walz served in the National Guard from 1981 to 2005, and was deployed for six months in Europe during the War on Terror.

"I'm a marine and you either go to the sound of the guns or you run from the sound of the guns," Bergman said on "Newsline." "My staff is doing a deep dive into all the details of Walz's service to make sure that the portrait that's being presented of his service is accurate. And the point is, if you sign up in the military to not go to the sound of the guns, you probably shouldn't have signed up in the first place."

Bergman, who represents Michigan's 1st Congressional District, joined the Marine Corps in 1969, retiring in 2009.

"I know how to look into a service record book to see what anyone's career path, whether it was four years or 40 years or anywhere in between," Bergman said. "What they did, where did they deploy, what did they command?"

The Michigan congressman said it is important for Walz to state his service accurately and not embellish to make himself look better.

