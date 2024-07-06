WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jack bergman | mental health | va | veterans

Rep. Jack Bergman to Newsmax: We Have a Crisis with Our Veterans

By    |   Saturday, 06 July 2024 07:08 PM EDT

Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., told Newsmax on Saturday that the U.S. has a mental health "crisis with our veterans and their families."

Bergman, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, said veterans and their families are facing "suicidal tendencies and mental health anxieties" daily and that the government needs to "provide them the services they need for better mental health."

"And that means in a lot of ways not doing business as normal the way we've always done it. Here's a pill for this. Here's a pill for that.

"It's time we begin to move forward with breakthrough therapies that really look at how do we take mental health issues and turn them into therapy that allows them to get off medications to restore their self-confidence and to move forward," he during an appearance on "Saturday Agenda."

Bergman said that he and Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif., created the Psychedelics Advancing Therapies (PATH) Caucus together in order "to create new breakthrough therapies for veterans and their families."

He said "one of the first ones that we've come across here that is very close to approval" by the Food and Drug Administration is MDMA-assisted therapy "that will allow these veterans to get the treatment they need."

