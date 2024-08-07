WATCH TV LIVE

Minnesota GOP Chair to Newsmax: Gov. Walz Devastated Our State

Wednesday, 07 August 2024 10:56 AM EDT

The policies of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kamala Harris' choice for her running mate, have brought devastation to the state, Minnesota Republican Party Chair David Hann told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Walz is "an extreme liberal," Hann told "Wake Up America." "He said recently, famously that socialism was just neighborliness. He is proud to be a big spending liberal."

Walz "has been a disaster for the state of Minnesota," Hann continued, and "his policies have really brought devastation.

"People around the country don't really know much about him, but they find out, and they will agree this is the most radical, extreme ticket that the Democratic Party has ever put up."

An example of this extremeness, Hann said Walz "froze up" for three days after the riots broke out [in 2020] and falsely called them "peaceful protests against excessive policing" in order not to alienate his progressive base in Minnesota.

Also, Walz was "reluctant to call the National Guard until [Minneapolis] had burned out," Hann added, "one of the police precincts was destroyed, and the city has still not recovered. That police precinct has still not been put back up. Police have left he city, and we have the highest crime rates now in Minneapolis that we have ever had."

Walz "likes to talk about weirdness, but there is nobody more weird than Tim Walz," such as needless changing the state flag for supposedly being racist, according to Hann.

But "there has been polling done on the change in the flag: People oppose it," Hann said. "This a very historic flag.

"It is not racist at all," he said, adding, "tribes have never complained about the flag."

The switch in flags is "kind of the laughingstock of the state," Hann concluded. "We at the [Republican] state party, we have not put up the new flag. We keep, what we call the real flag, and we are going to continue to fly the real flag until it gets put back again."

Wednesday, 07 August 2024 10:56 AM
