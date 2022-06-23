Rep. Walberg to Newsmax: Violence Won't 'Force Me Into the Background' on Pro-life Issues

Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., won't be standing down on hot-button issues anytime soon, he says, in the wake of a Tuesday incident in which a pro-abortion advocacy group with a recent history of violence and intimidation allegedly vandalized the Michigan congressman's office.

If anything, the incident has strengthened Walberg's resolve as a pro-life legislator, and someone who believes in adhering to the nation's rule of law, he said.

"[Tuesday's incident] certainly makes us take consideration that there could be threats, and they could continue. They could continue for all entities that stand for life," Walberg told Newsmax Thursday on "American Agenda." "But it doesn't change my position, and it won't force me into the background."

"Maybe [I'll have an even] stronger stance of encouraging people that life is sacred, life is important," Walberg told Newsmax hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

"We want to defend life; and if the Supreme Court makes a decision [on abortion] — which will probably be very soon — however that comes down, the law ought to be followed. In this case, the law is being followed almost in a domestic terrorist way," said Walberg.

Regarding Jane's Revenge — the alleged vandals from Tuesday's incident — Walberg estimates that group has been linked to hundreds of violence/intimidation incidents throughout America, primarily covering crisis pregnancy centers and right-to-life offices.

Walberg also believes the recent assassination threat against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh had ties to Jane's Revenge.

The Jane's Revenge name stems from "Jane Roe," whose John Doe alias was part of the landmark Roe v. Wade case decided by the Supreme Court, which legalized abortion in the United States.

From a Newsmax story on June 15, Jane Revenge's had apparently declared it to be "open season" on pro-life organizations and facilities.

"The first effect [Tuesday's incident] had was a real sadness that it has come to this, in a country where we should at least be able to debate the issues. Even [demonstrations] have come to violence and destruction," said Walberg, who doesn't like how chaotic forces can openly challenge a "person's stand for life, the privacy and sanctity of life," without fear of legal reprisal.

Walberg said he has already asked President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland to stand up against politically charged violence.

"We have to see an end to this [violence], and I've called for [President Biden] to take a stand personally, to come out strongly" against political violence, he said.

"America shouldn't be doing this. We're bigger than this."

