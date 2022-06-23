Pro-abortion Group Allegedly Vandalizes Office of Michigan Congressman

Pro-abortion activists allegedly vandalized a Michigan office building Tuesday night that housed the campaign office for a sitting congressman and a pro-life organization, according to various reports.

Citing a piece from the Washington Examiner, the Jackson-based office of Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., sustained a smashed window — which led to broken glass being littered inside and outside the area — and a damaged door. Also, a sign had been defaced with "Jane's Revenge" spray-painted in pink.

Jane's Revenge is a pro-abortion advocacy group with a name that apparently stems from "Jane Roe," whose John Doe alias was on the landmark Roe v. Wade case with the Supreme Court, circa 1973, which legalized abortion in the United States.

From a Newsmax story on June 15, Jane Revenge's had apparently declared it to be "open season" on pro-life organizations and facilities.

The organization, which has claimed responsibility for several fire bombings and vandalism at pro-life facilities from Wisconsin to Florida in the past month, issued the warning in a communique to Abolition Media, "an online news source for revolutionary movements."

"You have seen that we are real, and that we are not merely pushing empty words," the communique reads.

"Your 30 days expired yesterday. We offered an honourable way out. You could have walked away. Now the leash is off. And we will make it as hard as possible for your campaign of oppression to continue. We have demonstrated in the past month how easy and fun it is to attack," the message continued.

"We are versatile, we are mercurial, and we answer to no one but ourselves. We promised to take increasingly drastic measures against oppressive infrastructures. Rest assured that we will, and those measures may not come in the form of something so easily cleaned up as fire and graffiti."

On Wednesday, Congressman Walberg, who identifies as pro-life, characterized the vandals as "domestic terrorists" in a statement condemning the incident.

"I never shy away from my record as a strong conservative and defender of life. This strong record puts me in the crosshairs from those on the radical Left, but I will never stand down or compromise my convictions," said Walberg.

Walberg's campaign office shares the building it occupies with Jackson Right to Life, a local anti-abortion organization.

The Walberg staff attributed the vandalism to a wave of recent assaults on anti-abortion organizations and crisis pregnancy centers, allegedly carried out by Jane's Revenge.

"It is shameful that President Biden and Speaker Pelosi have both refused to condemn these intimidation tactics from radical pro-abortion activists," said Walberg. "This wave of violence across the country against pro-life organizations and individuals has got to stop."

A coalition of Republican senators recently penned a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland urging the Department of Justice to step up its efforts to protect anti-abortion groups from violent attacks.

On May 2, Politico leaked an initial draft majority opinion from Justice Samuel Alito, suggesting the Supreme Court was preparing a ruling on the Dobbs v. Jackson's Women Health Organization.

A definitive ruling in the case might be enough to strike down the legality of Roe v. Wade.