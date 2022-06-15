Abortion Extremist Group Declares 'Open Season' on Pro-Life Facilities Nationwide

The Jane's Revenge pro-abortion extremist group declared "open season" Tuesday on pro-life organizations and facilities.

The organization, which has claimed responsibility for several fire bombings and vandalism at pro-life facilities from Wisconsin to Florida in the past month, issued the warning in a communique to Abolition Media, "an online news source for revolutionary movements."

"You have seen that we are real, and that we are not merely pushing empty words," the communique issued Tuesday reads. "Your 30 days expired yesterday. We offered an honourable way out. You could have walked away. Now the leash is off. And we will make it as hard as possible for your campaign of oppression to continue. We have demonstrated in the past month how easy and fun it is to attack. We are versatile, we are mercurial, and we answer to no one but ourselves. We promised to take increasingly drastic measures against oppressive infrastructures. Rest assured that we will, and those measures may not come in the form of something so easily cleaned up as fire and graffiti."

The group further said that any "anti-choice" group or organization that does not "close their doors" or stop "operating" will be a "target" and that "it’s open season, and we know where your operations are."

The warning comes while the U.S. Supreme Court has not issued a final ruling in a case that could overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which made abortion legal in the nation.

The decision was expected Wednesday. In May, a leaked copy of a draft of the ruling pointed to the high court's overturning the decades-old ruling in favor of returning the issue to the states. However, despite issuing six rulings on Wednesday, the court ended the day without finalizing the controversial issue.

According to The Daily Wire, the White House condemned Jane's Revenge and its warning.

"Violence and destruction of property have no place in our country under any circumstances, and the president denounces this," White House Assistant Press Secretary Alexandra LaManna told The Daily Wire Wednesday. "We should all agree that actions like this are completely unacceptable regardless of our politics."

The group's threat also comes less than a week after a California man traveled to Maryland to kill conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his home because of the potential ruling.

The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that the man, Nicholas John Roske, 26, was indicted by a federal grand jury for "federal charges of attempting to murder a Justice of the United States, specifically, an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court."

About 20 incidents of vandalism, fires, and graffiti have been reported at pro-life facilities across the nation, including an attack with Molotov cocktails thrown into the office of a Wisconsin anti-abortion organization. The group said it also participated in incidents in Colorado, Massachusetts, Washington, Iowa, New York, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Oregon, and Washington, D.C.