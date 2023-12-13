Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: DOJ Would Protect Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden, if he had been deposed Wednesday by House Republicans, would "probably plead the Fifth on everything anyway," but even if he did answer questions, the Justice Department will likely protect him, Rep. Tim Burchett said on Newsmax.

"His arrogance is what's got him in trouble all along on this thing, and it's father's, too, by saying that they weren't in business together," the Tennessee Republican told "Wake Up America" early Wednesday while discussing whether Biden would show up for a deposition.

Biden did appear at the Capitol complex Wednesday, but instead of heading in for a deposition scheduled for 9:30 a.m. by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, he made a statement to reporters.

In his statement, Biden spoke out against House Republicans for their investigation and slammed them for setting the deposition before voting to start the impeachment proceedings against his father, President Joe Biden, reports The Hill.

"There's no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business because it did not happen," he told reporters.

Biden's attorney, Abbe Lowell, has insisted his client is willing to appear before an open hearing, but not behind closed doors, as he is worried that the comments from a deposition would be taken out of context, but House Republicans say filming the deposition and releasing a transcript will provide a record.

Hunter Biden, meanwhile, is facing income tax charges, in a "well-timed" indictment and will likely use that as a reason to avoid testimony, said Burchett.

But still, he could end up talking, but won't face any legal consequences as a result, the congressman said.

Still, the Justice Department is not going to do anything about the situation "because they're corrupted," said Burchett. "If we show him on the grassy knoll in Dallas, the Justice Department is not going to do anything."

The president's son is facing charges of not paying taxes on some $30 million, but the "average citizen" would be in "handcuffs right now," if facing the same charges, said Burchett, adding that "since it's the president's son, they just won't even look at it."

Meanwhile, he said he believes the House vote to authorize an impeachment inquiry will pass Thursday, and the case will be laid out well.

"It's not some kind of gang rule thing, which they did to [former President Donald] Trump," said Burchett. "This is an actual case made to the American public and it will be made."

Burchett added that he believes impeachment hearings against the president will start after the first of the year.

"I've been privileged to see a lot of things that maybe a lot of other folks haven't and it's pretty apparent to me the influence peddling that's going on," he said. "I just think the case has to be made that it affects this presidency.

"It's not retroactive to when he was vice president. That's going to be the real legal folks have to split hairs, so but we're up to that point now where we've seen it … it seems like it's every day something new comes out with this bunch."

