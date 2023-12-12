National Archives Clears Access to 1,799 VP Biden Emails

The National Archives and Records Administration informed House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., that it is preparing to provide unredacted access to 1,799 Joe Biden emails — 62,610 pages — from his time as vice president in the Obama administration.

NARA’s letter to Comer this week was obtained by The Daily Caller and the Washington Examiner. It comes in answer to Comer’s letters on Aug. 30 and Sept. 6, when he called for the information as part of House Republicans' investigation into Biden and his role in the foreign business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden.

The emails include “any document or communication in which a pseudonym for Vice President Joe Biden was included,” the letter stated.

Biden has reportedly used Robert Peters, Robin Ware and JRB Ware, pseudonyms that Republicans say he used to discuss dealings with energy giant Burisma when Hunter Biden was a board member of the Ukrainian firm.

Also among the trove of emails: communications with Eric Schwerin and/or Devon Archer, former business associates of Hunter Biden. The House Ways and Means Committee released documents showing Biden communicated with Schwerin using the “Robin Ware” alias, including 50 emails around Biden’s trip to Ukraine in June 2014.

The timing of the document dump is significant; the notification of access comes during the very week that a floor vote is expected to formalize an impeachment inquiry that began by declaration on Sept. 27. (That vote is set for Thursday, officials have said.)

“The White House is trying to make an appearance of cooperation after two brave IRS whistleblowers provided information revealing Joe Biden used an alias as Vice President to email directly with Hunter Biden’s business associate,” Comer said in a statement Monday. “Just last week, President Biden lied again when confronted with information that he interacted with his family’s business associates. The White House must comply with all of our requests for records from Joe Biden’s time as Vice President and all other Committee requests related to the impeachment inquiry. Anything less is obstruction.”

Republicans are looking to support their contention that President Biden was directly involved with his son’s business dealings to enrich himself. Those claims include pointed allegations that the elder Biden took a bribe from Burisma through Hunter to force the ouster of former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who was investigating the company.

House members have also alleged that the peddling of access to Joe Biden while he was vice president enriched Joe, Hunter and other members of the Biden family.

Biden has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. Democrats have accused their Republican counterparts of trying to whip up controversy purely for political gain — to hurt the president and damage his 2024 re-election campaign.