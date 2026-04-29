Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: Plan to Reshape D.C. Would Shift Power in Va.

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., on Wednesday told Newsmax that his push to "make D.C. square again" would restore the capital's original boundaries while shifting the political balance in Virginia.

McCormick, appearing on "Wake Up America," detailed legislation that would annex Arlington and parts of Northern Virginia back into Washington, D.C.

He framed the proposal as a historical correction and a political reset, arguing that the current arrangement unfairly benefits Democrats.

Host Marc Lotter praised the idea, saying, "I think it's brilliant because it would take the most Democrat portion of Virginia and put it in Democrat D.C. and make Virginia red again."

McCormick agreed with that assessment and expanded on the argument, contending that Northern Virginia — particularly Arlington and Alexandria — has an outsized impact on statewide elections.

"If it weren't for basically Northern Virginia, which is essentially D.C., which is the Arlington and Alexandria area, you'd have a red state like they belong," he said.

McCormick argued that the region's political influence stems from what he described as an unconstitutional shift away from the capital's original design.

"If it weren't for the overflow of D.C. into Virginia that we gave to them unconstitutionally back in the 1800s, when we got away from the square shape of D.C.," he said. "That's why I say make D.C. square, put the politicians back in the box."

McCormick also pushed back on Democrat efforts to make Washington, D.C., a state, saying the area already exerts significant electoral control.

"We don't have to make D.C. a state. It's already the state of Virginia. It's the one that controls the votes in Virginia," McCormick said.

Lotter pointed to visible historical markers as evidence of the capital's original boundaries.

"You can actually go see the stone markers that were laid out by George Washington himself, defining the original D.C.," he said.

While critics, including Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., have dismissed the bill, McCormick argued that it highlights broader concerns about political imbalance. He also weighed in on redistricting battles unfolding across the country, urging caution for both parties.

"One thing that's going to be interesting is if you make a bunch of moderate districts, then you're going to have a lot more competitive seats," McCormick said.

He noted past attempts to redraw districts have backfired, producing unintended political losses.

"This can go either way for both parties … it might really result in some interesting races where people actually have to address the middle a lot more," McCormick said. "That might be good for America, too."

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