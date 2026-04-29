Rep. Fry to Newsmax: Senate DHS Funding Bill 'Nonstarter'

Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., told Newsmax Republicans are likely to pursue alternative legislative strategies to secure full funding for the Department of Homeland Security, arguing that a Senate proposal on the issue is unlikely to advance in its current form.

Speaking on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" on Wednesday, Fry described the Senate measure as "a nonstarter, at least initially," and blamed Democrats for what he characterized as a breakdown in bipartisan cooperation on homeland security funding.

"This is a core function of government," Fry said, referring to border security and related operations.

"This should not be controversial, but it is, unfortunately, in this heightened, hyperpartisan status that we have in Congress."

Fry suggested that Republicans may turn to the budget reconciliation process as a way to move forward. That approach, which allows certain fiscal legislation to pass the Senate with a simple majority, could be used to fund Homeland Security and Border Patrol operations without Democrat support.

"For us, I think the next step is a reconciliation bill that funds Homeland Security, that funds Border Patrol operations," Fry said.

He added that lawmakers could later revisit the Senate bill and modify it as needed.

"Then you could take the Senate product and amend it, alter it, tweak it, whatever you need to do," he said.

Fry argued that Democrats had previously negotiated the proposal but changed their position once the legislation reached the Senate floor.

"Democrats negotiated this before it even hit the floor," he said. "It was only when it hit the floor that they moved the goalpost, and they continue to move the goalposts today."

The South Carolina Republican also framed the issue as a response to voter priorities, particularly on immigration enforcement.

He said voters in the most recent election cycle signaled support for stronger border security measures, including deportations.

"They're not serious about what the voters said back in November, which is we want border security in our country," Fry said.

The debate over Homeland Security funding comes amid ongoing disagreements in Congress over immigration policy, border enforcement, and federal spending.

While Republicans have pushed for increased resources for border security, Democrats have emphasized a broader approach that includes humanitarian considerations and immigration system reforms.

Fry said Republicans are now exploring "creative" ways to advance their priorities in the absence of bipartisan agreement.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com