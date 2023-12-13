Hunter Biden's Attorney Seeks DOJ Docs on Gun Charges

Hunter Biden's attorney has written the Department of Justice and requested it turn over documents regarding its decision to charge President Joe Biden's son with gun crimes.

Lawyer Abbe Lowell argued the evidence will show the case has been tainted by political pressure and will force U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika to dismiss it, the Washington Examiner reported.

News of Lowell’s letter came after Hunter Biden's legal team on Monday asked Noreika to dismiss the federal gun charges filed against its client, arguing that prosecutors violated key promises they made as part of an agreement that would have allowed the first son to avoid felony charges, ABC News reported.

If Noreika refuses to dismiss the case, Hunter Biden’s team wants the court to compel the DOJ to release documents on the deliberations concerning charging its client.

Lowell wants the release of any communications within the DOJ "concerning the investigation and decisions to bring or not to bring charges from October 12, 2018 to the present," the Examiner reported.

Biden's attorney said he previously asked for the items in October and November.

Lowell said Biden's legal team, on a Dec. 1 status call, asked prosecutors for an update on providing the requested materials and that special counsel David Weiss’ team responded that they would "let the discovery stand for itself."

Hunter Biden filed several motions this week to dismiss his case, which Weiss in September brought against him in Delaware over allegations he lied on a federal form in 2018 about his drug addiction so that he could purchase a gun.

In the latest filings, Lowell claimed Weiss was "unlawfully appointed" and therefore lacks the authority to bring charges; that the immunity stipulation in a section of the ill-fated plea deal remains in effect; and that the gun crimes in question may not be constitutional, ABC News reported.

In July, a deal between Hunter Biden and federal prosecutors fell apart after Noreika questioned the constitutionality of the agreement, The Washington Post reported.

The deal involved Hunter agreeing to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax violations and admit to the facts of the gun case, without actually being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, which is a felony.

Hunter Biden currently faces two criminal indictments, on gun charges in Delaware and tax charges in California.

House Republicans, in their investigations into Joe Biden’s alleged influence peddling, also are probing Hunter Biden’s business dealings.