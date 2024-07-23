Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Harris, Senate Dems Want to Pack Supreme Court

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, sounded the alarm on Newsmax on Tuesday night over Vice President Kamala Harris and Senate Democrats' plans to pack the Supreme Court with "radical, left-wing justices."

"Listen, Kamala Harris embodies the radical left wing of the Democrat Party and, sadly, that is where Democrats are in the Senate," Cruz said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "What's terrifying, if you look at the Senate right now, the Democrats have a 51-49 majority. They are one vote away from having the votes to pack the U.S. Supreme Court, from having the votes to expand the number of justices from nine to 13, to add four radical left-wing justices."

Cruz explained that packing the high court would require Democrats to "end the filibuster," which was not successful the last time they attempted the maneuver.

"When they tried to end the filibuster, they had two no votes," he said. "Those two no votes, two Democrats, [Sen.] Joe Manchin [I-W.Va.] and [Sen.] Kyrsten Sinema [I-Ariz.], are both leaving the Senate. That means all they need is one more vote. If they get to 50-50, with a Democrat vice president as the tie breaker, they have the votes to end the filibuster. And if they do that, they will pack the Supreme Court.

"To pack the Supreme Court does not take a constitutional amendment," he continued. "It can be done so purely by statute. The Constitution does not specify how many members are on the Supreme Court. Congress over the years has altered that multiple times by statute. If Democrats win in November and if they gain one seat in the Senate, they will pack the court and they want to destroy the court because it is the one branch of government that is daring to stand up for the rule of law and the Constitution against their radical agenda."

Last week, The Washington Post reported that President Joe Biden was preparing to propose a major Supreme Court overhaul that would include term limits for justices and an enforceable ethics code.

The Texas senator added that "expanding the number of justices would not take a constitutional amendment; putting term limits on justices would take a constitutional amendment."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com