Dem Lawmakers Plot Retaliation Against High Court

Tuesday, 02 July 2024 02:52 PM EDT

Two high profile Democratic lawmakers have called for retaliatory measures against the U.S. Supreme Court following Monday’s decision on presidential immunity.

On Monday the court ruled in a 6-3 decision that former presidents have immunity from prosecution for official acts. Writing for the majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that a president “is entitled to at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts. There is no immunity for unofficial acts."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., posted on X on Tuesday that President Joe Biden should pack the court to ensure that her version of democracy is maintained.

“Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell stole two seats on the Supreme Court, and we’re living with the consequences. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: It’s time to expand the court,” she wrote Tuesday.

Not to be outdone, Rep. Alexandira Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has called for the justices she disapproves of to be removed completely to prevent the rise of a dictatorship.

“The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control. Today’s ruling represents an assault on American democracy. It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture. I intend on filing articles of impeachment upon our return,” she posted.

Attorneys for former President Trump will likely use the ruling to argue that the cases against Trump should be dismissed because they involved official conduct their client undertook as president.

 

Tuesday, 02 July 2024 02:52 PM
