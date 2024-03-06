Progressives Renew Calls to Expand Supreme Court

Progressive groups are renewing calls to expand the number of seats on the U.S. Supreme Court after the court's ruling to prevent Colorado from removing former President Donald Trump from the ballot.

The justices unanimously ruled to overturn the Colorado Supreme Court's decision that barred Trump from the Republican primary ballot and cited the Constitution's anti-insurrectionist clause.

The progressive judicial groups Demand Justice and Women's March posted calls on X to "expand the court" after the ruling.

Carrie Severino, president of the conservative group JCN, criticized the calls in a statement to the Washington Examiner.

"Right on cue, left-wing dark money groups are calling for court-packing when they get a decision they don't like (including one that was unanimous on the judgment)," Severino said.

"It's telling that, to change this decision, they would have to add ten Justices, and it suggests they do not think that even Justices [Sonia] Sotomayor, [Elana] Kagan, and [Ketanji Brown] Jackson are liberal enough for them. It shows how radical and out of touch these groups are and how reflexively partisan a judge would have to be to meet their standards."