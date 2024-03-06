×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: supreme court | progressives | expand

Progressives Renew Calls to Expand Supreme Court

By    |   Wednesday, 06 March 2024 11:46 AM EST

Progressive groups are renewing calls to expand the number of seats on the U.S. Supreme Court after the court's ruling to prevent Colorado from removing former President Donald Trump from the ballot.

The justices unanimously ruled to overturn the Colorado Supreme Court's decision that barred Trump from the Republican primary ballot and cited the Constitution's anti-insurrectionist clause.

The progressive judicial groups Demand Justice and Women's March posted calls on X to "expand the court" after the ruling.

Carrie Severino, president of the conservative group JCN, criticized the calls in a statement to the Washington Examiner

"Right on cue, left-wing dark money groups are calling for court-packing when they get a decision they don't like (including one that was unanimous on the judgment)," Severino said.

"It's telling that, to change this decision, they would have to add ten Justices, and it suggests they do not think that even Justices [Sonia] Sotomayor, [Elana] Kagan, and [Ketanji Brown] Jackson are liberal enough for them. It shows how radical and out of touch these groups are and how reflexively partisan a judge would have to be to meet their standards."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Progressive groups are renewing calls to expand the number of seats on the U.S. Supreme Court after the court's ruling to prevent Colorado from removing former President Donald Trump from the ballot.
supreme court, progressives, expand
187
2024-46-06
Wednesday, 06 March 2024 11:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved