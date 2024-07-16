Biden Set to Announce Support for Major Supreme Court Reforms: Wash Post

President Joe Biden is preparing to propose a major Supreme Court overhaul in the coming week that would include term limits for justices and an enforceable ethics code, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday citing two sources familiar with the plans.

Biden is also weighing whether to call for a constitutional amendment to eliminate broad presidential immunity, the Post reported

During a call with the Congressional Progressive Caucus on Saturday, Biden said there would be some form of Supreme Court reform that he will be unveiling or seeking, according to a source familiar with the discussion. He provided no specifics during that call.

Biden has previously shunned calls to overhaul the top court by implementing term limits or by expanding the number of seats on the bench. Some Democrats have made calls for the changes following former President Donald Trump's appointment of three conservative justices. Any such reform would need Congressional support.

Trump, who is set to formally accept the Republican Party's presidential nomination on Thursday, will face Biden in the Nov. 5 election in a repeat of the 2020 contest.

In a posting on his social media site, Truth Social, on Tuesday night, Trump took aim at the Dems and their motives for tinkering with the high court.

He wrote: "The Radical Left Democrats are desperately trying to 'Play the Ref' by calling for an illegal and unConstitutional attack on our SACRED United States Supreme Court. The reason that these Communists are so despondent is that their unLawful Witch Hunts are failing everywhere. The Democrats are attempting to interfere in the Presidential Election, and destroy our Justice System, by attacking their Political Opponent, ME, and our Honorable Supreme Court.

"We have to fight for our Fair and Independent Courts, and protect our Country. MAGA2024!"

In October, a bipartisan group of legal experts expressed their support for 18-year term limits for Supreme Court justices as a way to deter partisanship and improve the judiciary's reputation.