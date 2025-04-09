S.C. AG to Newsmax: Hit-and-Run Death Caused by Illegal Migrant 'Heart Wrenching'

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson told Newsmax his office is prosecuting the case of an illegal migrant charged in the hit-and-run death of a University of South Carolina student.

Wilson told "National Report" that the hit-and-run crash that killed 21-year-old Nate Baker, a business major at the University of South Carolina, is a tragedy that should not have happened.

"Well, the first thing, as a parent of teenagers, my heart goes out to the Baker family and the University of South Carolina community, the students there and the people who knew this young man with such a bright future," he said. "It's just heart-wrenching. It just hits you in the gut as a parent, as a human being."

Wilson said the case points out how illegal migrants can tragically impact communities throughout America.

"Many are violent members of violent gangs like Tren de Aragua and MS-13," he said. "Nearly all of the drug trafficking cases I have originate with Mexican drug cartels coordinating with these gangs.

"So, while this particular individual in this case is not a known associate of these gangs, it underscores the importance of immigration enforcement. We want safe communities."

The announcement that Wilson's office was prosecuting the fatal hit-and-run said the accused driver was illegal immigrant Rosali Fernandez Cruz, who had been "ordered to be deported over seven years ago."

Wilson said the case points to the need for coordinated law enforcement actions throughout America.

"This underscores the importance of local law enforcement, my office, working with our federal law enforcement partners in enforcing laws that promote and protect our respective communities here in South Carolina."

