Sen. Ted Cruz to Newsmax: Dems Put 'Bull's-eye on Texas'

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who is fighting a tough battle to keep his seat, told Newsmax on Tuesday that Democrats have placed a "bull's-eye" on Texas and his reelection campaign.

"We are getting swamped by [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer and [billionaire businessman] George Soros," said the two-term senator, who is being challenged for his seat by Democrat Rep. Colin Allred, in an appearance on "Wake Up America." 'They know if they flip Texas, if they take me out, they take the entire country. They keep the Senate Democrat."

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee last week announced that it will launch multimillion-dollar ad buys in Texas against Cruz and in Florida against incumbent GOP Sen. Rick Scott.

"There's no doubt Texas is a battleground today," Cruz told Newsmax. "Chuck Schumer has been explicit. I'm his number one target in the country, and the Democrats are spending over $100 million."

Cruz noted that multiple polls in the last three weeks are showing that he and Allred are in a tight race, with two polls showing only one point separating them.

"They are coming after me with everything they've got," said Cruz, adding that Allred "is an extreme left-wing Democrat" who has voted with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time in his first four years in Congress.

"He's voted for open borders and higher taxes and defunding the police, and yet, he's been on TV for three months straight with relentless attack ads," said Cruz. "I want to encourage your viewers this morning, I need your help. Please go to tedcruz.org and contribute because I need your help."

Meanwhile, Texas is being flooded with immigrants, Californians are entering in massive numbers, "and we've got $100 million from Chuck Schumer and George Soros," said Cruz.

"Liz Cheney is down in Texas campaigning with Colin Allred and campaigning for Kamala Harris," he added. "They are coming after Texas."

