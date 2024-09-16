WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: democrats | texas | senate | race | ted cruz | colin allred | polls

Democrats Think They Have Shot at Sen. Cruz in Texas

By    |   Monday, 16 September 2024 07:52 PM EDT

Excitement is building among Democrats who believe they're making headway in the Texas Senate race against incumbent and two-term Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, pointing to polling that shows them not losing as badly as they anticipated, The Hill reported Monday.

Although the RealClearPolitics polling average has Cruz leading Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, by 6 points with seven weeks to go before election day, "enthusiasm is high" among state Democrats for what they see as momentum since Vice President Kamala Harris became the party's presidential candidate, according to the report.

"For a Democrat to win statewide Texas, it's a big lift. It's a heavy lift. But Colin Allred has pretty skillfully put himself in a position to be in striking distance here," Matt Angle, founder and director of the Lone Star Project, a Democrat PAC in the state, told The Hill.

Further proof, Democrats say, is that Cruz is struggling to get above the 50% threshold in the myriad polls. To wit, the RCP average has Cruz leading 48% to 42%.

"If you're Ted Cruz or a Ted Cruz fan, if in the closing months of an election, you're not at 50% and you're not closing that margin up towards 50%, that's going to be problematic," former Republican National Committee pollster Brett Loyd told The Hill.

Democrats had similar aspirations behind former Rep. Beto O'Rourke six years ago amid a blue wave in congressional elections. Cruz defeated O'Rourke by 2.6 points with 50.9% of the vote.

Despite the hopefulness, the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee said it isn't allocating any money behind Allred given the vulnerable incumbents in myriad other states. One Republican pollster said there's another reason for that, and Democrats know it in the end.

"I just find it hard to believe that [former President Donald] Trump is going to do significantly worse than he did last time in Texas, and the same for Cruz. I just feel like we're in a better position now with the national political landscape," Republican strategist Brendan Steinhauser told The Hill.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Excitement is building among Democrats who believe they're making headway in the Texas Senate race against incumbent and two-term Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, pointing to polling that shows them not losing as badly as they anticipated, The Hill reported Monday.
democrats, texas, senate, race, ted cruz, colin allred, polls
337
2024-52-16
Monday, 16 September 2024 07:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved