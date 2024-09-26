Dems Launch Multimillion Dollar Ad Buy in Texas, Florida

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is making a play for two longshot pickups amid its fight to defend several vulnerable seats.

The DSCC announced Thursday that it's launching a new multimillion dollar investment in television advertising in the Texas and Florida senate races.

Democrats currently hold a 51-49 majority in the Senate but are defending several seats in states former President Donald Trump is expected to carry.

With the retirement of Sen. Joe Manchin, I-W.Va., the seat in West Virginia is all but assured of flipping to Republicans. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., is running for a third term in a state Trump won by 15 points in 2020 and his re-election prospects are looking increasingly dim, according to election handicap sites.

In Texas, polls show a tight race between Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and his Democrat challenger Colin Allred, though the Cook Political Report lists the race as "likely Republican."

In Florida, polls also show a tightening race between Republican Sen. Rick Scott and his Democrat challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. Florida has been tilting Republican in recent years though Democrats hope a referendum on abortion can help boost Mucarsel-Powell’s chances. The Cook Political Report lists the race as "likely Republican."

“Senate Democrats are expanding the map and going on offense,” said Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chair Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich. “All cycle long the DSCC has been preparing to take advantage of Sens. Cruz and Scott’s damaged standings in their states – and now our efforts in Texas and Florida are accelerating. Democrats have strong candidates running effective campaigns in both states, and as we escalate our communications against Sens. Cruz and Scott we will crystallize the case against them.”

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, is running for re-election in a state Trump is expected to win easily, while Sens. Bob Casey, D-Penn., and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., are running in battleground states. Democrats are also attempting to defend an open senate seat in Michigan, another battleground state.

The DSCC did not say how exactly how much they intend to spend in Florida and Texas, where statewide campaigns reportedly can cost north of $20 million.

"It sounds like Gary Peters is thinking about abandoning Jon Tester," National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesperson Philip Letsou told Axios. "No matter what Democrats do, the NRSC will do whatever it takes to ensure Ted Cruz and Rick Scott defeat the radical liberals Chuck Schumer and his billionaire allies have propped up against them."