Trump Challenges Biden to Drug Test Before Debate

With the first presidential debate just weeks away, presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump issued a full-blown challenge to President Joe Biden to take a drug test.

"Biden should have a cognitive test," Trump told his Las Vegas, Nevada, campaign rally that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 streaming platform. "No. 1, they say it's unconstitutional. That's a good excuse. He should have a cognitive test.

"And before the debate in two weeks, he should take a drug test, because I'm willing to take one."

The debate, Thursday, June 27, will be a sit-down affair between Trump and Biden, with microphones cut by moderators.

Trump noted a "cognitively" challenged Biden, 81 — the oldest president ever elected and to hold office — needs help to sit across from the table from him at the debate, suggesting he might be pumped with performance-enhancing drugs.

"Remember when Joe said, 'it's great to be in Idaho,' and he was in Iowa?" Trump joked. "He always does that. If I ever did that, it would be over.

"They'd say, 'that's the end of his political career: He's cognitively impaired.' "

Trump noted amid media calls in the "fake news" media during his presidency, he had a cognitive test.

"You know, I had a second test, I aced it," Trump said. "I aced both of them. Not easy to ace."

Trump mocked Biden being called too "incompetent" — by special counsel Robert Hur — to stand trial for his retention of classified documents from after he was vice president.

"He was the dumbest person in the Senate, and he has been from day one," Trump said. "How about this on the documents, they go after me for documents, and then they find out that Joe has 10 times the number of documents than me.

"I said, 'you have to be kidding.' And they released him. I said, 'I don't want to be released like that.' They release him on the basis that he's incompetent and he can't stand trial.

"I said, 'Oh, I see, so he can't stand trial, so they're not going to charge him on 50-years' worth of classified documents.' He's incompetent and he won't have to stand trial, but he's allowed to run for president.

"He was never smart, but he wasn't incompetent."

Trump joked he did not want to get out of a trial in the middle of a presidential campaign due to "incompetence."

"I don't want to get off like that," Trump said. "I did nothing wrong. It's Presidential Records Act. I did nothing."

Working without a teleprompter due to them malfunctioning Sunday, Trump noted Biden could not debate or speak as naturally and freely.

"You saw me in the White House, it was like war," Trump noted, pointing to the contrast of media coverage of the two presidents. "What they do is they give the guy the question and the answer. They never did that with me. He's reading the answers to questions. He's calling [on] a reporter from NBC fake News, CBS fake news, CNN, ABC. They're all pretty much the same.

"MSNBC is probably the worst, probably the most evil. They're sick. These are sick people, but they're all sort of the same.

"They're all bad and they're all very dishonest."

